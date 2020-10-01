Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces state death total approaching 1,200, Trick-or-Treat guidelines

(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that below:

The governor announced 910 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.

146 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old or younger.

At least 69,728 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,191.

11,970 people have recovered from the virus.

1,483,960 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 4.11%.

10.01.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.01.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

Dr. Stack also spoke about safety recommendations for Trick-or-Treat this year.

He mentioned not directly handing it out, but leaving it out on the walkway with a sign.

He also asked events like haunted houses, hayrides, and anything that involves large groups wait till next year.

You can find full Halloween Guidelines here.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

