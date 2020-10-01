UK says students who get COVID tests off-campus must report positive results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky officials have been tracking COVID-19 numbers since the start of the semester, and now they’re asking students to help with reporting those numbers.

Officials sent out an email this week explaining that students who are tested off-campus and test positive for COVID-19 must report their results to UK Health Corps.

This goes for any student who comes to campus, including those who live off-campus.

Officials say the type of COVID-19 test does not matter. They’re asking students to provide documentation of their positive results. Those who have not received documentation must still report their positive status immediately.

In the past few weeks, university officials have also spoken out against large student gatherings, both on and off-campus. They have asked members of the community and students to report any CDC violations they encounter.

Officials say students and organizations in violation of safety protocols could face disciplinary action ranging from verbal warnings to removal from campus.

