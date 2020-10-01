The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

The theatre’s management group said it would be temporarily closing after Sunday.

They say the pandemic has limited the number of moviegoers, and the movies they can show. Manager Fred Mills says he’s hopeful to reopen in 2021.

“We hope this is a temporary pause, and that in 2021 if I hope things will be more favorable, my group will feel more comfortable about reopening again if things are right,” Mills said.

Sunday also marks the theatre’s 98th anniversary. Its last showings will be Cool Hand Luke and Casablanca.

