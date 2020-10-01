Advertisement

SWVA sheriff: ‘I can no longer be associated with the National Democratic Party’

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties(WBAY)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A local sheriff has announced his resignation from the National Democratic Party on social media.

In a post on the Republican Party of Buchanan County, Virginia’s Facebook page, it was announced they’ve accepted the membership of Buchanan County, Virginia Sheriff John McClanahan.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports McClanahan was elected in 2019, edging out incumbent Sheriff Ray Foster with 45.61 percent of the votes.

You can read the full statement about McClanahan’s political party change below.

Latest News

State

Experts release list of COVID-19 scams to be on the lookout for

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Scams during the coronavirus pandemic are spreading almost as quickly as the disease itself.

State

Gov. Beshear to offer guidance for Halloween activities Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and WAVE News Staff
With one month until Halloween, officials are giving guidance for Halloween. Like everything else this year, it’s going to look different.

State

NKY mailman hailed as hero for rescuing woman along route

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
A Fort Thomas, Kentucky postal worker is being called a hero this week after he potentially helped save the life of a woman along his route.

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 3 hours ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

Regional

Home explosion in Kingston leaves 24-year-old man hospitalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.

News

Eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway closing for two weeks beginning Friday 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.