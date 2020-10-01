Advertisement

State Rep. Charles Booker holding virtual concert to promote voter registration

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker is hosting a virtual concert to promote voter registration.

State Representative Charles Booker represents part of Louisville. He ran against retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 2020 Senate primary.

Booker’s group “Hood to the Holler” is partnering with “Rural Organizing” to host an online music festival that doubles as an educational event for voters.

Jim James, S.G. Goodman, Jason Isbell, Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, and Nappy Roots are among the artists performing.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. You can register for the concert here.

