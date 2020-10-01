Protesters demand answers in death of Matthew Asher, Perry Co. Commonwealth Attorney says no wrongdoing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, protesters took to the streets of hazard demanding answers in the death of Matthew Asher.

Asher was a 20-year-old dispatcher for Perry County 911 and enlisted in the Army National Guard. His death was first announced nearly two years ago.

The Perry County Sheriff Department announced the death after a Christmas party on December 26, 2018.

His death was ruled a suicide, but the family of Asher does not believe it was a suicide. They say he was murdered, and they want an autopsy and witnesses interviewed.

“That’s the problem we don’t know anything. We’ve had meetings with the city police, the state police and they just brush it off. We’re never going to stop. Matthew was 20-years-old and he was one of them. He was going to be state police. We will not stop till justice is served,” said Sue Gross, Asher’s aunt.

Scott Blair, the Perry County Commonwealth Attorney, said they did everything they could and did not find any wrongdoing.

“There’s been a full investigation that’s been done and you know there’s no finding of wrongdoing, so there’s nothing that I can take to the grand jury. If there was, believe me, I would. There’s nothing that I can do I mean I have to go by the evidence and by the law and so that’s my job and that’s what I’ll have to do,” said the Perry County Commonwealth Attorney, Scott Blair.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.