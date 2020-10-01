Advertisement

Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization

In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager for President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign officials.
In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager for President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign officials.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is stepping away from the reelection campaign days after he was hospitalized after Florida law enforcement officials said threatened to harm himself.

Brad Parscale, one of Trump’s closest political aides, served as the campaign manager for the reelection effort until July, when he was demoted by Trump. He remained a senior adviser. Parscale’s break with the Trump campaign was first reported by Politico and was confirmed Wednesday by a campaign official.

On Sunday, police officers talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home after his wife called police to say that he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself. He was hospitalized Sunday under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

Parscale’s firm developed websites for Trump’s personal businesses before working on his 2016 presidential campaign, where he was credited with overseeing the campaign’s largely unnoticed — but influential — social media efforts that helped promote Trump to the Oval Office.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Officer fired after Black woman hogtied in police cruiser appeals termination

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The police chief says the woman could have easily died and that she believes the officer was punishing her.

State

Experts release list of COVID-19 scams to be on the lookout for

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Scams during the coronavirus pandemic are spreading almost as quickly as the disease itself.

State

Gov. Beshear to offer guidance for Halloween activities Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and WAVE News Staff
With one month until Halloween, officials are giving guidance for Halloween. Like everything else this year, it’s going to look different.

State

NKY mailman hailed as hero for rescuing woman along route

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
A Fort Thomas, Kentucky postal worker is being called a hero this week after he potentially helped save the life of a woman along his route.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA sheriff: ‘I can no longer be associated with the National Democratic Party’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A local sheriff has announced his resignation from the National Democratic Party on social media.

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

National Politics

Trump signs temporary government funding bill, avoiding shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary extension will set the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year, where the agenda will be largely determined by the outcome of the presidential election.

National

Woman, 67, takes down intruder at senior apartment complex in Calif.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
When police arrived on scene, they took the male suspect into custody.

National

Calif. woman, 67, protects neighbor from home intruder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
When police arrived on scene, they took the male suspect into custody.

National

Man arrested, charged in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.