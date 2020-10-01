Advertisement

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the league said. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

On Tuesday, the Titans (3-0) placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen whose positive result came back last Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota for a 31-30 win.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday he was not among the group of five personnel, but he declined to identify any of those people who tested positive. Vrabel said some of those who tested positive were experiencing “flu-like” symptoms.

Now the NFL has to figure out how to reschedule a game between two of its seven undefeated teams after the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The simplest scenario for rescheduling is Week 7 on Oct. 25. That’s the Titans' bye. Pittsburgh is scheduled to play at Baltimore that week, but both the Steelers and Ravens have byes in Week 8 allowing the NFL to make a change affecting only one other team.

The challenge is turning this week into a bye for both Tennessee and Pittsburgh and comes after both teams started preparing to play as early as Monday. The Titans, who played in the AFC championship game in January, and the Steelers, revived with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back now, may be playing without a break through the rest of the regular season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier signs with Cumberlands women’s basketball

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Chelsey Napier was second for the Lady Commodores in points and rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season.

News

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood ruled eligible

Updated: 16 hours ago
University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC.

Sports

Perry Central's Chelsey Napier Signs with Cumberlands women's basketball - 6 pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Perry Central's Chelsey Napier Signs with Cumberlands women's basketball - 6 pm

Sports

A record-breaking performance earns Zac Lockhart Player of the Week honors

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Lockhart had 17 receptions, 388 yards and 7 touchdowns in Pikeville's 58-41 win over Henry Clay.

Latest News

Sports

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Updated: 18 hours ago
North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Sports

Zac Lockhart's record-breaking performance earns him Player of the Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
Zac Lockhart's record-breaking performance earns him Player of the Week

Sports

In offensive struggle, Reds fall to Braves in 13 innings

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday.

Sports

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

Sports

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

Sports

Estill County, Pulaski County girls golf take home region titles

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Estill County and Pulaski County both took home region titles and will play in the state golf tournament.