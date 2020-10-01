LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority posted a video on Facebook announcing new businesses coming to Laurel County.

Buff City Soap is one of the new shops coming to Laurel County. The shop will sell plant-based soaps and skincare products that will be made daily on-site. Revenotions are underway at the former Sleep Outfitters/Blockbuster location. They plan to open in March of 2021. Hiring will begin at the beginning of the new year.

Front Line Public Safety Equipment Company will move into the building next to Paperdolls. This new store will carry a full line of uniforms and equipment for front line workers. The store will also sell PPE. They plan to open in mid-October.

The London Tea is another new business in the area. The tea room and bake shop will also have catering services. The owners are still looking for a downtown location, but are ready to serve the community. You can contact the owners through their Facebook page.

Audrey’s Country Cookin' food truck is now open and located at 1102 North Main Street.

These are just a few of the new businesses coming to Laurel County. You can watch the full announcement below:

