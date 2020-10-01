Advertisement

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Today and Tonight

A mainly dry cold front is approaching the region. While it will bring a few clouds into play to mix in with our sunshine, the daylight hours look to stay dry. Highs will get into the upper 60s.

Tonight, we pick up a few stray rain chances as it passes. Depending on cloud cover, some locations could drop closer to 40 while others will likely be in the low 40s. It will still be chilly and I’m not 100% ruling out an upper 30 in a sheltered valley.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return on Friday, but you’ll notice a marked difference with the temperatures. Highs will struggle to get to the 60-degree mark. Some folks won’t make it. It will be a chilly night for high school football. Lows will drop to around 40 under mostly clear skies. Upper 30s are likely in spots.

Saturday looks good with more sunshine and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. It will be a little warmer overnight as a few clouds move in ahead of our next system.

Models are still split on Sunday, but it’s still looking like our best shot of rain chances in the next seven days. The sunshine returns, after some stray morning rain chances, on Monday. Highs from Sunday through Tuesday look to stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 30, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Sunshine continues Thursday, cold front brings us another cool down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sunshine will continue as we head into your Thursday! Another cold front will move in as well bringing us cooler temperatures Friday.

Forecast

Drier and cooler days ahead

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Gloomy evening, sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this evening, but later tonight we’ll start to clear out which will make for a nice Wednesday!

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Rain chances continue, cooler and drier trend ahead

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:07 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Dreary conditions will continue off and on today as the cold front makes its way out of the region.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30