Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Today and Tonight

A mainly dry cold front is approaching the region. While it will bring a few clouds into play to mix in with our sunshine, the daylight hours look to stay dry. Highs will get into the upper 60s.

Tonight, we pick up a few stray rain chances as it passes. Depending on cloud cover, some locations could drop closer to 40 while others will likely be in the low 40s. It will still be chilly and I’m not 100% ruling out an upper 30 in a sheltered valley.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return on Friday, but you’ll notice a marked difference with the temperatures. Highs will struggle to get to the 60-degree mark. Some folks won’t make it. It will be a chilly night for high school football. Lows will drop to around 40 under mostly clear skies. Upper 30s are likely in spots.

Saturday looks good with more sunshine and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. It will be a little warmer overnight as a few clouds move in ahead of our next system.

Models are still split on Sunday, but it’s still looking like our best shot of rain chances in the next seven days. The sunshine returns, after some stray morning rain chances, on Monday. Highs from Sunday through Tuesday look to stay in the mid to upper 60s.

