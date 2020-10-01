Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 511. Seven are also in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 16 new cases and one probable case. Knott County had seven new cases which bring the county’s total to 218. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 80. Letcher County reported one new case which brings the county’s total 170. Owsley County has one new case Thursday bringing the county’s total to 42. There are four new cases in Perry County bringing the county’s total to 344. Wolfe County reported one pediatric case bringing the county’s total to 43. Health officials also reported 10 recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases and four probable cases in Clay County. The county now has 320 total cases. In Jackson County, there are three new cases, four probable cases, and 28 recovered cases. Jackson County has 226 total cases. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases, one in the hospital and two recovered cases. The county now has 130 total cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 935. 231 are active and nine are in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new cases with one of those being a child. The county has 528 total cases with 91 of those active. Health officials are also warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure. They say a person who lives in Knox County works at McDonalds in Corbin that is in Laurel County. The Knox County Health Department and Laurel County Health Department are working together to make sure all employees are following proper recommendations. If you were at the McDonalds on Saturday, September 26 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. they ask that you monitor for symptoms.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 28 new cases which bring the county’s total to 448.

The Harlan County Health Department confirmed seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 482.

The Floyd County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 203. 31 cases are active and two are in the hospital.

