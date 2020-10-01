Advertisement

LMPD officer stresses ‘violence is not the answer’ after being shot in downtown Louisville

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two officers who was shot in downtown Louisville following an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case is sharing a message that “all of us are in this together, if we can’t come together to find solutions then we aren’t going anywhere.”

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Aubrey Gregory spoke at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Gregory and officer Robinson Desroches were shot near the intersection of Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to LMPD.

Gregory said when they approached the intersection, he turned his back to the crowd to give instructions to the officers to move forward, away from barbed wire fences. That is when he heard gunfire and turned around.

Gregory said he could not identify who was shooting but it sounded like 16 rounds had been fired. Not long after, he said he realized his hip was on fire and he had been shot.

He made his way to the concrete pillars under Interstate 65 where another officer began rendering aid before he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

He said it was not until after he was at the hospital that he learned Desroaches had also been shot.

Gregory said he has three holes in his body from the shooting, one entry wound and two exit wounds.

He said the first couple of days following the shooting were tough and he suffered sharp hip pains. Now, he said the pain is within the wound itself, but he still gets sharp muscle pains and spasms. He said because the bullet did not hit any organs or bones he is able to get around pretty well.

Since the shooting, Gregory has returned to light desk duty and is hoping to return to full duty soon.

Gregory got emotional when talking about his family hearing the news. He said his most important job is being a father and husband.

“My children were devasted when they found out I had been shot,” Gregory said saying they thought the worst. “Going through my front door and crying with them and trying to support them and be there for them, they don’t understand the hatred and the betrayal.”

Gregory said Desroches is having a harder time recovering. He said the bullet that hit Desroches was an abdominal strike and his injuries were more severe. Gregory said he spoke to Desroches Tuesday and said he was grateful because the shooting could have been worse, but he was in a lot of pain.

“Hopefully he will be able to recover and get back to us,” Gregory said.

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, of Louisville, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer in connection to the shooting.

Gregory said the shooting was very disheartening because he has been working with protest organizers to remain peaceful and lawful.

“I don’t hold the group responsible for what that person (the shooter) did, but I hold that person responsible,” he said.

When asked about his fear for himself and other officers on the ground Gregory said, “Police work has never changed … there is always a risk involved in what we do.”

He continued to say that the risk of violence against officers seemed to be up recently and is no longer quietly spoken amongst the people it’s out in the open for consumption. “I have a fear, I fear for myself and my officers,” he said.

“There is a reason why I still wear this uniform today … we will continue to serve throughout frustrations,” he added.

