Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Middle School teacher, Britta Maggard needs your help!

The sixth-grade science teacher is in the final round of the Ms. Health and Wellness magazine cover competition.

Maggard is one of eight left out of the 20,000 contestants that entered. Contestants advance each round by receiving votes.

Final round voting opened Monday at 3 p.m. and will last until October 8th at 11 p.m. People can vote for Britta once a day here.

There are two ways to vote, you can either vote for free or pay for “warrior votes.” Proceeds from those votes go to the Homes for Wounded Warriors fund.

Maggard says the opportunity to be featured on the cover that belongs to so many athletes and celebrities is an honor and will mean so much to her.

“Being able to get this recognin is something also not just good for me, but it is also good for our community. It brings a positive spotlight to our community,” said Maggard.

You can keep up with Maggard on her Facebook page or joining her group Team Britta.

