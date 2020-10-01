Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to offer guidance for Halloween activities Thursday

Halloween celebrations will look different for many families this year because of COVID-19, and kids may find it a bit trickier getting their hands on Halloween treats due to safety restrictions.
By Brandon Robinson and WAVE News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With one month until Halloween, officials are giving guidance for Halloween. Like everything else this year, it’s going to look different.

Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday he’s advising no big block parties for the spooky day.

“No big parties of kids coming together,” Beshear said. “You’re going to see it’s going to need to be individual families taking their kids out to trick or treat and then we’re going to ask that the way it’s done at the door to be done a little differently too.”

Beshear believes they have come up with a “reasonably safe” plan.

“Remember if you don’t trick or treat at all it’s safer in a time of COVID, but [we’ve come up with] a reasonably safe way that people can have, the kids can have a lot of the experiences,” Beshear said. “And those at the house can perhaps even watch the kids, but we avoid the direct interaction where you lean over the child and provide the candy directly.”

Beshear said more guidance will be announced for Kentucky on Thursday.

