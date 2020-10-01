Advertisement

Football and volleyball games at Harlan canceled

Harlan High School
Harlan High School(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons had games canceled on both the gridiron and the volleyball court. The Lady Dragons were set to host 52nd District rival Bell County on Thursday evening, but the Bobcats canceled the match-up. Knott Central did the same to the Green Dragons on the football field. The two teams were scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Harlan High School principal Britt Lawson confirmed that the Green Dragons did not cancel, but both away schools canceled. The school system put out a post on its Facebook page that they have zero cases among all its schools.

In light of the rise of Active COVID 19 cases throughout Harlan County, the Harlan Independent School District is...

Posted by Harlan Independent Schools on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Despite that, Harlan County is a red county.

No report on whether these games will be made up. Bell County and Harlan have already played on the volleyball this year, while Knott Central and Harlan are in different classes.

