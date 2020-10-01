Floyd County tire clean-up underway

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) -The Floyd County Fiscal Court is working with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to clean up the county.

A waste tire collection event on KY Highway 80 in Eastern is open to the public, allowing people to drop off tires free of charge through Saturday.

According to Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the program is an effort to keep people from leaving discarded tires in creeks, yards, or other places they do not belong.

“It’s an eyesore. And that’s one of the things we want to do is get it cleaned up and recycle the tires," said Williams.

He said cleaning up the county is one benefit, but the second life the tires receive through the cycle is another.

“They use the chippings from the tires and use it for mulch for playgrounds and for the different ballfields,” Williams said.

Several types of tires are being accepted in varied conditions. Tires on or off the rim are accepted, including vehicle tires, farm equipment tires, bicycle tires, ATV tires, motorcycle tires and go-cart tires.

Foam or calcium-filled tires are not accepted. Tire retailers and junkyards are not eligible to participate.

Those who wish to drop off tires are asked to stay in their vehicle to remain socially distant as workers on site unload tires.

“You stay in the vehicle. Once you’re unloaded, you just exit," said Solid Waste Director Joe Reynolds. "And if you’ve got another load, go get it and come on back.”

Tires can be dropped off next to the Dollar General in the Eastern area of KY-80 Thursday until 3:30 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

For more details in the types of tires being accepted, contact the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office at (606) 886-9193.

