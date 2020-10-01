Cooler nights ahead, sunshine continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will be on the chilly side as we head into your Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We are going to see a few clouds and possibly a stray rain chance or two tonight. There is a cold front staying to the north of us, but a few rain chances might move into our northern counties. We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Sunshine returns once again Friday with highs likely only getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows remaining in the lower 40s. It’ll be a chilly evening for some Friday night football so make sure to bring a jacket!

Weekend Forecast

The sunshine continues Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday looks like the best day to be outside.

Sunday, clouds and rain chances increase slightly as our next system moves into the mountains. It could be gloomy at times with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The clouds continue into the morning hours Monday, but we should see sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the sunny skies continue with temperatures getting back into the 70s! We could be back into the mid-70s by Wednesday, but it looks like a cold front could move in dropping temperatures back into the lower 60s by Thursday.

