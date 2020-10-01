Advertisement

Cooler nights ahead, sunshine continues

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will be on the chilly side as we head into your Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We are going to see a few clouds and possibly a stray rain chance or two tonight. There is a cold front staying to the north of us, but a few rain chances might move into our northern counties. We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Sunshine returns once again Friday with highs likely only getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows remaining in the lower 40s. It’ll be a chilly evening for some Friday night football so make sure to bring a jacket!

Weekend Forecast

The sunshine continues Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday looks like the best day to be outside.

Sunday, clouds and rain chances increase slightly as our next system moves into the mountains. It could be gloomy at times with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The clouds continue into the morning hours Monday, but we should see sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the sunny skies continue with temperatures getting back into the 70s! We could be back into the mid-70s by Wednesday, but it looks like a cold front could move in dropping temperatures back into the lower 60s by Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 30, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Sunshine continues Thursday, cold front brings us another cool down

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Sunshine will continue as we head into your Thursday! Another cold front will move in as well bringing us cooler temperatures Friday.

Forecast

Drier and cooler days ahead

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-October 1st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Gloomy evening, sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this evening, but later tonight we’ll start to clear out which will make for a nice Wednesday!

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-October 1st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four