Advertisement

Attorney General: Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WAVE)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A threat coming all the way from the state of Kansas was sent to the Kentucky Attorney General on Wednesday, September 23.

29-year-old Wesley Clay of Olathe, Kansas called into the Breonna Taylor investigation line and said, “You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me.”

Clay also said other things on the call and gave his name and phone number.

“Sending threatening communications not only takes an emotional toll on the victim but it also unnecessarily drains law enforcement resources. Threats are not jokes. You will be charged and arrested with a federal crime,” said James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office. “FBI Louisville will continue to work closely with our partners across the country to ensure elected officials can perform the duties of their office safely.”

Clay was indicted Thursday in Eastern Kentucky on federal charges.

He will return to court in Lexington on October 8th at 11 a.m.

Clay could be sentenced up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Forest fire season in Eastern Kentucky at 5:30pm - 10/01/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Why contact tracing is important in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Once that person is contacted by health officials, it is up to them to provide information on who they have been around. Hunter said being honest and transparent is key.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Annual Race for the Cure in Kentucky to go virtual this Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when many of us lace up our running shoes for the annual Race for the Cure.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County Solid Waste is partnering with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for a three-day tire clean-up event.

State

Protesters demand answers in death of Matthew Asher, Perry Co. Commonwealth Attorney says no wrongdoing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Matthew Asher died nearly two years ago, around Christmas time.

State

Governor Beshear announces state death total approaching 1,200, Trick-or-Treat guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 197,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago