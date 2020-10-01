Attorney General: Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A threat coming all the way from the state of Kansas was sent to the Kentucky Attorney General on Wednesday, September 23.

29-year-old Wesley Clay of Olathe, Kansas called into the Breonna Taylor investigation line and said, “You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me.”

Clay also said other things on the call and gave his name and phone number.

“Sending threatening communications not only takes an emotional toll on the victim but it also unnecessarily drains law enforcement resources. Threats are not jokes. You will be charged and arrested with a federal crime,” said James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office. “FBI Louisville will continue to work closely with our partners across the country to ensure elected officials can perform the duties of their office safely.”

Clay was indicted Thursday in Eastern Kentucky on federal charges.

He will return to court in Lexington on October 8th at 11 a.m.

Clay could be sentenced up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.