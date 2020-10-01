Advertisement

Annual Race for the Cure in Kentucky to go virtual this Saturday

By Amber Philpott
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when many of us lace up our running shoes for the annual Race for the Cure.

This year, like so many other events, the race in its 25th year won’t happen in the traditional way, but it is still going on virtually this Saturday. This year Komen Kentucky is asking participants to get moving from home to help in the fight, including one Lexington survivor who will hit the pavement for others like her.

When Wilma Wingate walks in her Lexington neighborhood, she is pretty easy to spot. Decked head to toe in pink, Wilma is a proud breast cancer survivor.

“So 2007 they called me and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was very scary,” said Wilma Wingate.

She has had two surgeries and years later she is a pink warrior-- from her car decals, to the socks she wears, even the dog’s shirt. It’s all a reminder of the fight she has won.

Like a lot of survivors, Wingate looks forward to the annual Race for the Cure in downtown Lexington. A morning to celebrate and raise awareness.

“I feel that I’m fighting the fight that other ones couldn’t fight, that I had it and beat it and I survived it,” said Wingate.

This year because of COVID-19 the 25th annual Race for the Cure will go virtual. There won’t be the big crowds, but instead people are being asked to get moving on their own.

“And that can be a walk, a run, a bike ride. We’ve got some hula hoopers,” said Lynda Weeks, Komen Kentucky.

The race is one of Komen Kentucky’s largest fundraisers. Bringing the stage together for an event is hard, but not this year!

“The virtual event actually allows us to do that, so we can reach into all of our 111 counties because it’s a virtual outreach and really engage the entire state,” said Weeks.

One person who doesn’t need a big crowd this year is Wilma.

“Walk around your porch, walk around your neighborhood and just spread the word,” said Wingate.

She is going to be right here on her street having her own socially distanced even, still celebrating life, survivors and the hope that one day there will be a cure.

The virtual kick off for the race is at 8:30 a.m., and then you can race where you are anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The top fundraising teams will be honored on social media.

Make sure to show Komen Kentucky how you are moving and where you are by sharing photos and videos to their social media pages.

To register, go to komenkentucky.org.

