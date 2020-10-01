Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron granted extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The release of the recording of the grand jury presentation in the Breonna Taylor will be delayed, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

MORE: Grand juror’s motion in Breonna Taylor case a ‘stunning development’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was originally ordered to release the recording by noon Wednesday, but had asked for a weeklong extension. Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith allowed an extension, but only until noon Friday.

“We are complying with the Judge’s order,” Cameron spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement. "The Grand Jury audio recording is more than 20 hours long, and our office filed a motion to request additional time to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers. The Judge ruled on the motion today and granted an extension until noon on Friday to give us proper time to redact specific personal information of witnesses.

Cameron presented his case to the grand jury over several days this month and announced on Sept. 23 that two LMPD officers involved in the Taylor raid -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove -- were cleared of wrongdoing. That announcement followed the grand jury’s indictment of former Det. Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his gun into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors during the raid that killed the 26-year-old Taylor on March 13.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror who filed a motion seeking the release of the recording, told WAVE 3 News that he thought Cameron’s extension request was fair.

“I was not surprised,” Glogower said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that they need to be transparent, whether it’s one week or two weeks from now.”

Kent Wicker, an attorney for Mattingly, sent a statement Wednesday trying to clarify the grand jury’s role in a case like this:

"Prosecutors have a responsibility to lead the grand jury process. They and their investigators perform the investigation, largely outside the grand jury room, and report their findings back to the grand jury. The grand jury then decides whether there is sufficient evidence to return an indictment.

Prosecutors routinely decide whether to present charges to the Grand Jury and make recommendations about how the Grand Jury should respond, based on the prosecutors' understanding of the law. In fact, it would be unethical for a prosecutor to present an indictment to the Grand Jury that the law did not support. Any suggestion that the Grand Jury process has been mishandled here is uninformed and unfounded."

Cameron has said he is confident in the case his office presented to the grand jury.

Read Cameron’s motion below:

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Experts release list of COVID-19 scams to be on the lookout for

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Scams during the coronavirus pandemic are spreading almost as quickly as the disease itself.

State

Gov. Beshear to offer guidance for Halloween activities Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and WAVE News Staff
With one month until Halloween, officials are giving guidance for Halloween. Like everything else this year, it’s going to look different.

State

NKY mailman hailed as hero for rescuing woman along route

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
A Fort Thomas, Kentucky postal worker is being called a hero this week after he potentially helped save the life of a woman along his route.

Regional

SWVA sheriff: ‘I can no longer be associated with the National Democratic Party’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A local sheriff has announced his resignation from the National Democratic Party on social media.

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 3 hours ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

Regional

Home explosion in Kingston leaves 24-year-old man hospitalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.

News

Eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway closing for two weeks beginning Friday 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.