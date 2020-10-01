AG Daniel Cameron granted extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The release of the recording of the grand jury presentation in the Breonna Taylor will be delayed, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was originally ordered to release the recording by noon Wednesday, but had asked for a weeklong extension. Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith allowed an extension, but only until noon Friday.

“We are complying with the Judge’s order,” Cameron spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement. "The Grand Jury audio recording is more than 20 hours long, and our office filed a motion to request additional time to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers. The Judge ruled on the motion today and granted an extension until noon on Friday to give us proper time to redact specific personal information of witnesses.

Cameron presented his case to the grand jury over several days this month and announced on Sept. 23 that two LMPD officers involved in the Taylor raid -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove -- were cleared of wrongdoing. That announcement followed the grand jury’s indictment of former Det. Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his gun into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors during the raid that killed the 26-year-old Taylor on March 13.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror who filed a motion seeking the release of the recording, told WAVE 3 News that he thought Cameron’s extension request was fair.

“I was not surprised,” Glogower said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that they need to be transparent, whether it’s one week or two weeks from now.”

Kent Wicker, an attorney for Mattingly, sent a statement Wednesday trying to clarify the grand jury’s role in a case like this:

"Prosecutors have a responsibility to lead the grand jury process. They and their investigators perform the investigation, largely outside the grand jury room, and report their findings back to the grand jury. The grand jury then decides whether there is sufficient evidence to return an indictment.

Prosecutors routinely decide whether to present charges to the Grand Jury and make recommendations about how the Grand Jury should respond, based on the prosecutors' understanding of the law. In fact, it would be unethical for a prosecutor to present an indictment to the Grand Jury that the law did not support. Any suggestion that the Grand Jury process has been mishandled here is uninformed and unfounded."

Cameron has said he is confident in the case his office presented to the grand jury.

Read Cameron’s motion below:

