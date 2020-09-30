Advertisement

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map

Says students' and educators' health is at risk
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Education Association says it plans to take legal action against state officials, saying the safety of students and public school employees is in jeopardy because of the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

The education union made that announcement Tuesday, saying its lawyers will be filing an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court in the next few days.

WVEA President Dale Lee drafted a lengthy statement outlining his organization’s concerns.

It reads in part, "Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map. As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made.

“The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”

It goes on to say, “Listening to the comments from the governor and his health advisors, the focus has clearly been on getting teams back on the playing field and getting students in school.”

WSAZ reached out to Gov. Jim Justice who said he had no comment Tuesday evening.

At his briefing Monday, Justice did say he takes offense to the idea that the state is manipulating the numbers.

“There’s no way on God’s earth somebody is gonna manipulate numbers,” he said. “There’s no way. There’s no way, not on my watch.”

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map
WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map(WSAZ)

Tap or click here to see the entire document.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kings Island selling off pieces of guest-favorite coaster, the Vortex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world, according to the park.

Regional

Contact tracing underway following positive COVID-19 test at SWVA school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Lee County Schools announced Tuesday that a student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kentucky launches K-12 COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Monday the goal is to keep Kentuckians safe by arming them with information.

News

New report shows how safe states are for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new study from WalletHub ranks each state using several metrics.

Forecast

Drier and cooler days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Regional

Woman charged in fatal crash in Mingo County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman charged with DUI causing death in Mingo County.

State

WATCH | Centre College COVID-19 dashboard page ranked ninth in the nation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Centre College’s dashboard is being recognized for its page and adherence to protocols.

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958, returns it to owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Bowling Green lawyer was having some work done in his attic when he found a piece of history

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958 in office building, finds owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
His office building used to be home to an old Warren County Board of Education building.