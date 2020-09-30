Advertisement

Woman charged with DUI causing death

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested in a deadly DUI crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Seanna Rose Starr, 21, of Delbarton, is charged with DUI causing death, and driving revoked DUI.

Investigators say the crash happened Monday on U.S. Route 52 near Williamson.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say gouge marks at the area of the crash indicated the driver of an SUV headed southbound crossed into the northbound lane and hit a car driven by Brenda Farrell, 72, of Williamson.

Farrell died from her injuries suffered in the crash, according to WVSP.

Troopers say when they spoke to the two people in the SUV, they noticed a smell of alcohol. When they were asked who had been driving, a passenger told them she had been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Investigators then spoke with a witness who was on scene shortly after the crash happened. The witness told investigators they helped Starr get out of the driver’s seat and saw the passenger in the passenger’s seat.

When investigators confronted Starr with the witness statement, they say she admitted to having been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Troopers say Starr showed signs of impairment on all three field sobriety tests. On the portable breath test, investigators say she tested a BAC of .255. That’s more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Starr was taken into custody and taken to the Mingo County Court House. She was then given another test, where her BAC registered at .273.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers also conducted a DMV inquiry and found Starr’s license was revoked for a prior DUI from August 2019. Starr would have been 20 years old at that time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kings Island selling off pieces of guest-favorite coaster, the Vortex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world, according to the park.

Regional

Contact tracing underway following positive COVID-19 test at SWVA school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Lee County Schools announced Tuesday that a student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kentucky launches K-12 COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Monday the goal is to keep Kentuckians safe by arming them with information.

News

New report shows how safe states are for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new study from WalletHub ranks each state using several metrics.

Forecast

Drier and cooler days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Regional

Woman charged in fatal crash in Mingo County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman charged with DUI causing death in Mingo County.

State

WATCH | Centre College COVID-19 dashboard page ranked ninth in the nation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Centre College’s dashboard is being recognized for its page and adherence to protocols.

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958, returns it to owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Bowling Green lawyer was having some work done in his attic when he found a piece of history

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958 in office building, finds owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
His office building used to be home to an old Warren County Board of Education building.