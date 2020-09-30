Advertisement

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

UK Athletics will no longer mail printed ticket books to season ticket holders. The discontinuation of print-at-home (PDF) tickets will again be in place this season.

All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

Fans will also receive their parking passes via mobile delivery.

UK says mobile ticketing enhances convenience and safety for all fans while safeguarding against the danger of counterfeit tickets.

Ticket holders will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets.

Fans needing further assistance ahead of Saturday’s home opener are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

Mobile help locations will be set up on the exterior of Kroger Field at the Guest Services booths to assist fans with Wi-Fi connectivity. A limited number of tickets are still available online at //UKathletics.com/2020football or by contacting the UK Ticket Office directly.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier signs with Cumberlands women’s basketball

Updated: moments ago
|
By Willie Hope
Chelsey Napier was second for the Lady Commodores in points and rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season.

Sports

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Sports

A record-breaking performance earns Zac Lockhart Player of the Week honors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Lockhart had 17 receptions, 388 yards and 7 touchdowns in Pikeville's 58-41 win over Henry Clay.

Sports

In offensive struggle, Reds fall to Braves in 13 innings

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

Sports

Estill County, Pulaski County girls golf take home region titles

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Estill County and Pulaski County both took home region titles and will play in the state golf tournament.

Sports

John Calipari, Chris Mack add fuel to UK-UL rivalry

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Mack says he will do “whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal” after listing several instances in which the University of Kentucky has moved around things this year with the annual rivalry game.

Sports

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week after tragedy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Jaguars defeated crosstown rival South Laurel after losing sophomore Kole Robinson in an ATV crash.

Sports

No NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky for next year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
According to media reports, Kentucky will not host any NASCAR races for the next year.

Sports

Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.