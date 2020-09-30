UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

UK Athletics will no longer mail printed ticket books to season ticket holders. The discontinuation of print-at-home (PDF) tickets will again be in place this season.

All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

Fans will also receive their parking passes via mobile delivery.

UK says mobile ticketing enhances convenience and safety for all fans while safeguarding against the danger of counterfeit tickets.

Ticket holders will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets.

Fans needing further assistance ahead of Saturday’s home opener are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

Mobile help locations will be set up on the exterior of Kroger Field at the Guest Services booths to assist fans with Wi-Fi connectivity. A limited number of tickets are still available online at //UKathletics.com/2020football or by contacting the UK Ticket Office directly.

