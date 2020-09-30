Advertisement

Sunshine continues Thursday, cold front brings us another cool down

Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Park(Allen Bolling)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine will continue as we head into your Thursday! Another cold front will move in as well bringing us cooler temperatures Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We could see a few clouds here and there tonight as a cold front moves into the mountains. This cold front doesn’t look to bring us any rain, mostly just a cool down. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer with that cloud cover moving in. Lows look to drop into the low to mid-50s.

Mostly sunny skies return again Thursday with high remaining in the mid to upper 60s. As that cold front moves out of the region, temperatures will drop. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s and some spots possibly dropping into the upper 40s!

Extended Forecast

The cooler temperatures continue Friday. Highs look to only get into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s once again. We will continue to see that sunshine throughout the day! You’ll probably need a sweatshirt if you are heading out to some Friday night football.

This weekend is looking okay. We will be dry and sunny Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Another system moves in Sunday bringing clouds and rain chances back to the mountains. Some of those showers could continue into Monday morning, but we should start to clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Sunday.

For the new week, highs will warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s with dry and sunny conditions!

