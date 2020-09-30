Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier signs with Cumberlands women’s basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier made her commitment official on Wednesday afternoon, signing with Rick Reeves and the University of the Cumberlands women’s basketball program.

For Napier, it’s a dream come true to actually get to play college basketball.

“It’s one thing to want to do it, but to know that I actually get to, that’s a once in a lifetime experience," Napier said.

“I’m really proud of Chelsea to fulfill her dream of playing college basketball,” Misty McAlarnis added, Napier’s head coach last year at Perry Central. “She’s come from a small school in Ben Robinson and to see a young athlete as Chelsea bloom into a player, to fulfill her dream and sign - especially during a trying time, it’s definitely some normalcy. Just a really good feeling to see and be able to be here and witness her today.”

In addition to fulfilling her dream, Napier will also get to play with other top girls around the Mountains when she heads the Williamsburg. The Patriots have already signed Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell and Rockcastle County’s Casey Coleman, in addition to four Eastern Kentucky natives who are already on the roster.

“It’s great to know that we’re representing the Mountains well,” Napier added. “Just 14th Region, 13th, 12th, all the surrounding girls, it means a lot, cause normally we don’t get to do that. So it’s just a good time all together.”

Napier added that she was excited to be able to sign with her teammates, family and coaches in attendance, adding that she wouldn’t have gotten to this point without them.

During her junior year, Napier was second in scoring (9.9 points) and rebounds (5.3 rebounds) per game for the Lady Commodores.

At Perry Central, where @chelseynapier is signing to play with @CoachRickReeves and @Ucwbb, one of many local recruits heading to Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/J8ogAvV8zq — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) September 30, 2020

