Advertisement

Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier signs with Cumberlands women’s basketball

Perry Central's Chelsey Napier, surrounded by teammates, family and coaches, signs with the University of the Cumberlands women's basketball program
Perry Central's Chelsey Napier, surrounded by teammates, family and coaches, signs with the University of the Cumberlands women's basketball program(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central’s Chelsey Napier made her commitment official on Wednesday afternoon, signing with Rick Reeves and the University of the Cumberlands women’s basketball program.

For Napier, it’s a dream come true to actually get to play college basketball.

“It’s one thing to want to do it, but to know that I actually get to, that’s a once in a lifetime experience," Napier said.

“I’m really proud of Chelsea to fulfill her dream of playing college basketball,” Misty McAlarnis added, Napier’s head coach last year at Perry Central. “She’s come from a small school in Ben Robinson and to see a young athlete as Chelsea bloom into a player, to fulfill her dream and sign - especially during a trying time, it’s definitely some normalcy. Just a really good feeling to see and be able to be here and witness her today.”

In addition to fulfilling her dream, Napier will also get to play with other top girls around the Mountains when she heads the Williamsburg. The Patriots have already signed Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell and Rockcastle County’s Casey Coleman, in addition to four Eastern Kentucky natives who are already on the roster.

“It’s great to know that we’re representing the Mountains well,” Napier added. “Just 14th Region, 13th, 12th, all the surrounding girls, it means a lot, cause normally we don’t get to do that. So it’s just a good time all together.”

Napier added that she was excited to be able to sign with her teammates, family and coaches in attendance, adding that she wouldn’t have gotten to this point without them.

During her junior year, Napier was second in scoring (9.9 points) and rebounds (5.3 rebounds) per game for the Lady Commodores.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week honors

Sports

A record-breaking performance earns Zac Lockhart Player of the Week honors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Lockhart had 17 receptions, 388 yards and 7 touchdowns in Pikeville's 58-41 win over Henry Clay.

Sports

In offensive struggle, Reds fall to Braves in 13 innings

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday.

Sports

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

Latest News

Sports

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

Sports

Estill County, Pulaski County girls golf take home region titles

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Estill County and Pulaski County both took home region titles and will play in the state golf tournament.

Sports

John Calipari, Chris Mack add fuel to UK-UL rivalry

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Mack says he will do “whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal” after listing several instances in which the University of Kentucky has moved around things this year with the annual rivalry game.

Sports

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week after tragedy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Jaguars defeated crosstown rival South Laurel after losing sophomore Kole Robinson in an ATV crash.

Sports

No NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky for next year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
According to media reports, Kentucky will not host any NASCAR races for the next year.

Sports

Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.