One East Kentucky receives $1.23 million from Appalachian Regional Commission

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Opportunity East Kentucky also known as One East Kentucky (OEK) is focused on an economic development strategy. OEK was the first 100 percent privately funded economic development organization to arrive in Eastern Kentucky.

The new economic development organization will provide 1,000 jobs while investing $150 million in private investment. These steps were taken to expand projects over the last four years.

Governor Andy Beshear expressed his approval for OEK by saying, “By diversifying and expanding Eastern Kentucky’s economy, we’re investing in a better and brighter future for all our families."

Governor Beshear also said “Opportunity East Kentucky will continue to help find and build the next generation of Kentucky companies, and in doing so, they will create the next generation of jobs for our people”

The Opportunity East Kentucky project matches with Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) investment strategy. ARC will provide $1.23 million during the next three years to establish an economic development plan in the following five years.

Congressman Hal Rogers congratulated OEK, “I applaud One East Kentucky for actively searching for business that have potential to thrive in our region. Thanks to their tireless efforts, we are seeing job growth in several counties, despite unprecedented challenges related to the coronavirus."

As well did Senator Mitch McConnell, “Eastern Kentucky’s skilled workforce is ready to thrive, and I was proud to help deliver this investment for its future.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.