Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Masks are required just about everywhere you go, but these small mandatory items can be hard to keep up with.

While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.

“If a vehicle or a child or somebody else runs out to the front of you, it’ll be hard for you... if the mask ever blocked that view,” said Sgt. Kevin Oldham, traffic division commander for the Charleston Police Department.

The hanging mask can affect your ability to react to situations. Officials say you won’t always have an opportunity to move it out of the way.

You can get pulled over for having a mask, and the traffic stop could result in a ticket.

According to West Virginia law, the first offense would cost a fine of $100 . The second would run you $200. If you get caught three times or more, every offense would cost you $500.

Most people aren’t aware that this simple mistake can cost hundreds of dollars.

“I didn’t know that that was even a law, to not hang things from your mirror,” said Kansas Moore, a Mingo county resident.

“That’s crazy,” said Makayla Lambey, a Clay County resident.

Both women agreed that while the rule is strict, it is reasonable, saying they both can understand how a mask placed there could be distracting.

“I would get so distracted and I’d be like, oh what’s that,” Lambey said. “Hanging from my rearview mirror and not be paying attention to the road."

Officers say the best way to avoid a ticket altogether is to move the mask to a different area. The gearshift, glove compartment, and the seat are all better places to store your mask.

