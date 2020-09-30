Advertisement

North Laurel Jaguars earn Team of the Week after tragedy

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars had quite the battle last week, not on the field, but with their own emotions. The Jaguars have dealt with, and will continue to deal with losing a brother in sophomore Kole Robinson, who died in an ATV crash on Saturday, September 19.

The Jaguars responded all week, from the junior varsity team honoring Kole during their first drive, to the varsity team doing the same while beating crosstown rival South Laurel, 47-14.

South Laurel Head Coach Donnie Burdine prays with Konar Robinson after North Laurel defeats the Cardinals 47-14 proving Friday Night was more than football.

Posted by WYMT on Friday, September 25, 2020

With that perseverance, the Jaguars earned Team of the Week, as they continue to deal with the tragedy that has hit the London community hard.

