New report shows how safe states are for school reopenings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A report released by WalletHub shows how safe states are for school reopening amid the pandemic.

The website used a data set that includes the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses.

In our region, Tennessee is the least safe, ranking 45th in the report. Kentucky came in at 30th, West Virginia at 26th and Virginia was the highest ranked at 14th.

Nationally, Vermont takes the top spot as the safest state for reopening schools and Mississippi ranked last.

