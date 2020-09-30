Mount Vernon Business owner found stabbed to death in her store

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.

Police Chief Brian Carter says the 54-year-old owner of The Glitter Box in Mount Vernon was found dead inside her business around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says the woman was stabbed to death and her body has been sent to Louisville for an autopsy.

The coroner says he’s still trying to track down the woman’s husband, who is a truck driver and currently out of town.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says the schools inside the Mount Vernon city limits are taking precautions and are on heightened alert.

Mount Vernon elementary, middle, and high school principles were asked to keep students in the building throughout the day.

“We feel like we have a very, very safe community,” Ballinger said. “So, this is definitely a rare incidence for Rockcastle County.”

The woman’s name has not been released yet.

We’ll keep you updated.

