Advertisement

Mount Vernon business owner found stabbed to death in her store

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.

Police Chief Brian Carter says 54-year-old Famey Hellard, owner of The Glitter Box on Richmond Street in Mount Vernon, was found dead inside her business around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says Hellard was stabbed to death and her body has been sent to Louisville for an autopsy.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says the schools in the Mount Vernon city limit are taking precautions and are on heightened alert.

Mount Vernon elementary, middle, and high school principles were asked to keep students in the building throughout the day.

“We feel like we have a very, very safe community," Ballinger said. "So, this is definitely a rare incidence for Rockcastle County.”

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood ruled eligible

Updated: moments ago
University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC.

News

Floyd County Judge-Executive addresses community voting concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the election weeks away, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is working to address concerns voiced by the people of Floyd County.

Regional

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.

State

Healthcare capacity in KY, IN stable, but could be impacted by case increases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
States are preparing for growing case numbers stressing resources.

News

FBI investigating possible bank robbery in Pineville Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WYMT that they are aware of an incident at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville.

Latest News

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Feet on the ground and sign in hand, Devine Carama is asking people to march to the polls.

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Food boxes delivered to every child in the Knott County school district - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Floyd County voter guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

SOAR Summit Scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6