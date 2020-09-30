Mount Vernon business owner found stabbed to death in her store

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.

Police Chief Brian Carter says 54-year-old Famey Hellard, owner of The Glitter Box on Richmond Street in Mount Vernon, was found dead inside her business around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

The 54-year-old woman owning The Glitter Box in Mt. Vernon was found dead in her business at around 7 last night according to Mt. Vernon police.



The police are calling it a homicide investigation. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/PSrXQn7d0a — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) September 30, 2020

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says Hellard was stabbed to death and her body has been sent to Louisville for an autopsy.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says the schools in the Mount Vernon city limit are taking precautions and are on heightened alert.

Mount Vernon elementary, middle, and high school principles were asked to keep students in the building throughout the day.

“We feel like we have a very, very safe community," Ballinger said. "So, this is definitely a rare incidence for Rockcastle County.”

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.