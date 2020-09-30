Advertisement

More than 120 Lincoln County students self-isolating after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - They’ve been in school only three days, but now, more than a hundred Lincoln County students are in quarantine.

Health dept. officials concerned after crowded events at Lincoln County fairgrounds

School leaders say two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 120 students are now in self-isolation.

School officials say they did not plan on this happening so soon with in-person classes starting on Monday, but, of course, with this pandemic anything is possible.

We’re told a total of 128 students are in quarantine and, of those, 119 attend Lincoln Co. High School.

Officials tell us students were in a room with one of the staffers.

Due to health department guidelines, anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person for at least 15 minutes must quarantine. Officials say they are doing all they can to keep students and staff safe.

They’re asking parents to help keep students safe as well.

“The best thing to do is make sure they mask up, make sure we’re doing our temperature checks in the morning, going through the process of asking your child do you have any symptoms, and, if they do, please do not send them to school," Rowe said. "They’ll be excused for that other than that have trust in us, communicate with us if you have someone in your family that has been exposed to this.”

Rowe says students in quarantine have Chromebooks and are taking classes through the virtual learning academy.

Students are off next week for fall break. Officials say all Lincoln County schools will be thoroughly cleaned during that time.

