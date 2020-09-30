Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 504. 10 are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases and one probable case. Knott County has one new case bringing the county’s total to 211. There are three new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 169. Perry County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 340. Health officials also reported three recovered cases.

The Floyd County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 198. 28 of those cases are active. Health officials say there is a large number of contacts associated with Wednesday’s cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases, three hospitalized cases, and three recovered cases in Clay County. The county now has 317 total cases. Jackson County has one new case, three probable cases and two recovered cases. Jackson County now has 223 total cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 16 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 921 with 217 active. Health officials reported 47 recovered cases. Nine people are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases with two of those being children. The county’s total is at 518 cases with 88 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported eight new cases which brings the county’s total to 420.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 475.

The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new cases since their last update on Sunday, September 27. The county now has 478 total cases with 80 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 196,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

Governor Beshear announces more than 1,000 new cases two days in a row

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Sunshine continues Thursday, cold front brings us another cool down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sunshine will continue as we head into your Thursday! Another cold front will move in as well bringing us cooler temperatures Friday.

Latest News

News

Food boxes delivered to every child in the Knott County school district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Nearly 2,500 boxes were provided to students in the district.

Regional

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County, Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Laurel County deputies respond to call about out of control man with an axe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Donald Elkins was arrested in Laurel County after the sheriff’s office say they were dispatched to an “out-of-control male” who was allegedly armed with an axe.

News

Kentucky’s technical and community colleges receive nearly $2.2 million with Senator Mitch McConnell’s assistance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Kentucky's Technical and community colleges receive nearly $2.2 million with Mitch McConnell's assistance.

News

One East Kentucky receives $1.23 million from Appalachian Regional Commission

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
One East Kentucky receives $1.23 million grant from ARC

News

Mount Vernon Business owner found stabbed to death in her store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fatal stabbing of Mount Vernon business owner.