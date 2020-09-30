Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 504. 10 are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases and one probable case. Knott County has one new case bringing the county’s total to 211. There are three new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 169. Perry County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 340. Health officials also reported three recovered cases.

The Floyd County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 198. 28 of those cases are active. Health officials say there is a large number of contacts associated with Wednesday’s cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases, three hospitalized cases, and three recovered cases in Clay County. The county now has 317 total cases. Jackson County has one new case, three probable cases and two recovered cases. Jackson County now has 223 total cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 16 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 921 with 217 active. Health officials reported 47 recovered cases. Nine people are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases with two of those being children. The county’s total is at 518 cases with 88 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported eight new cases which brings the county’s total to 420.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 475.

The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new cases since their last update on Sunday, September 27. The county now has 478 total cases with 80 of those active.

