LMPD’s investigative file on Breonna Taylor case to be released

A woman who lives across from Breonna Taylor’s apartment relived with WAVE 3 News the early morning hours when the Louisville Metro police officers executed their search warrant.
A woman who lives across from Breonna Taylor’s apartment relived with WAVE 3 News the early morning hours when the Louisville Metro police officers executed their search warrant.(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The public is going to learn a lot more facts in the Breonna Taylor case.

WAVE 3 News has learned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer plans on releasing the Louisville Metro Police Department’s internal investigative file related to her death.

A spokesperson for the mayor said they cannot confirm the file will be released Wednesday, but said they are currently preparing it.

The investigative file was put together by the department’s Public Integrity Unit, or PIU, which investigates officer-involved shootings.

The file, which is hundreds of pages in length, includes officer’s statements, body camera videos, witness statements and other information related to the investigation.

The file was provided to the Attorney General’s Office for their review, as they said they were also conducting their own independent investigation.

The FBI continues to have an open investigation into the case. According to sources, the FBI has asked Fischer not to release the file to avoid it impacting their case. The FBI declined to confirm that information.

The news of a potential release comes as the AG is expected to release the recordings of the grand jury proceedings.

Monday, an attorney filed a motion asking a judge to allow for his client, who was one of the grand jurors, to talk about the proceedings and who was responsible for making the call to not indict LMPD officers Jon Mattingly and Miles Cosgrove.

