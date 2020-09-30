Kings Island selling off pieces of guest-favorite coaster, the Vortex

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island announced Tuesday it is selling off collector pieces of the Vortex, a guest-favorite roller coaster that was retired in 2019.

The 1.5″ slices of track are capped in metal plates and mounted in a display stand, the park says. Also included are certificates of authenticity and a limited edition Vortex postcard set.

One Vortex Kit souvenir will set you back $198.70.

A limited number of Vortex Kits be available for purchase at the park this weekend in the Emporium on International Street, according to the park, with all remaining kids to be made available online beginning Oct. 5.

The Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world, according to the park. It was also the first coaster with six inversions.

Overall, riders have been flipped upside down more than 275,000,000 times while riding Vortex, the park says.

The coaster was retired at the end of the 2019 season.

