Kentucky’s technical and community colleges receive nearly $2.2 million with Senator Mitch McConnell’s assistance

WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced $2,179,201 that will be used to support three community and technical colleges here in Kentucky. The Department of Labor and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) awarded these educational programs.

“Throughout Kentucky, our community and technical colleges are preparing students to enter the workforce with the skills to excel. I’m proud to support these incredible institutions and to help them receive these federal funds to build on their success,” said Senator McConnell.

Senator McConnell made another statement saying, “With focuses on agriculture technology, oral health, and other high-skill careers, these educational programs can help Kentucky workers succeed. As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking for chances like this one to help deliver investments in Middle America and our rural communities.”

The near $2.2 million is spread out between the Big Sandy Community and Technical College which will receive $1,500,000, Maysville Community and Technical College which will receive $401,910, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College which will receive $277,291.

