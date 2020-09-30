Kentucky Speedway loses NASCAR Cup Series race for 2021

SPARTA, Ky. (WKYT) - FOX Sports and The Athletic first reported that Kentucky Speedway is losing its status as a NASCAR Cup Series track. NASCAR later confirmed that this news is accurate.

NEWS: Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway will NOT be on the 2021 Cup Series schedule, NASCAR confirms to @TheAthleticAUTO https://t.co/K4RDV5Xnan — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 29, 2020

NASCAR has confirmed no races at Chicagoland and Kentucky for next year. I'd expect -- but have not confirmed -- those races to Road America and Atlanta. #nascar — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 29, 2020

Sparta has featured a Cup Series race every year since 2011. Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger released the following comments Tuesday night.

Ky Speedway's Simendinger:"We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex. ... Kentucky Speedway is open for business & we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series & stand-alone RV rallies Y camping events." — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 29, 2020

