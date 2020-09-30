Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood ruled eligible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a tweet Wednesday evening, University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC and is eligible to play starting this week.

We’re excited that @joey1gatewood has received waivers from the @NCAA and @SEC and will be eligible to play this season. We’re thankful that the SEC Presidents and Commissioner @GregSankey took into account the unique circumstances around this season. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) September 30, 2020

I appreciate the @SEC and @NCAA along with @UKAthletics to be cleared for immediate eligibility this year. — Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) September 30, 2020

Gatewood announced in December 2019 that he was transferring to Kentucky after spending the 2019 season with Auburn.

