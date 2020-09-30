Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood ruled eligible
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a tweet Wednesday evening, University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC and is eligible to play starting this week.
Gatewood announced in December 2019 that he was transferring to Kentucky after spending the 2019 season with Auburn.
