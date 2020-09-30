Advertisement

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood ruled eligible

Quarterback Joey Gatewood playing for Auburn in 2019. Gatewood transferred to Kentucky in December 2019.
Quarterback Joey Gatewood playing for Auburn in 2019. Gatewood transferred to Kentucky in December 2019.(WYMT)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a tweet Wednesday evening, University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC and is eligible to play starting this week.

Gatewood announced in December 2019 that he was transferring to Kentucky after spending the 2019 season with Auburn.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastbound Mountain Parkway lanes closed 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Floyd County Judge-Executive addresses community voting concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the election weeks away, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is working to address concerns voiced by the people of Floyd County.

Regional

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.

State

Healthcare capacity in KY, IN stable, but could be impacted by case increases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
States are preparing for growing case numbers stressing resources.

Latest News

News

FBI investigating possible bank robbery in Pineville Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WYMT that they are aware of an incident at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville.

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 4 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Feet on the ground and sign in hand, Devine Carama is asking people to march to the polls.

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Food boxes delivered to every child in the Knott County school district - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Floyd County voter guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6