House passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, led by Congressman Andy Barr and Congressman Paul Tonko, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill aims to help set national standards to promote fairness, increase safety, and help preserve Thoroughbred racing.

“With today’s HISA passage in the House, we continue our momentum and move one step closer toward historic reform for the horse racing industry,” said Congressman Barr. “This legislation, developed through a highly deliberative and bipartisan process, will ensure the safety of our equine athletes and increase the popularity, public confidence, and international competitiveness of the sport. I want to thank my House colleagues for supporting this legislation which will usher in a new era for this great Kentucky, and great American, industry.”

HISA now heads to the U.S. Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading the effort for its passage.

HISA, an independent, non-governmental body that regulates medication use and racetrack safety, was formed at the end of August.

“Our bipartisan legislation to recognize a national standard for Thoroughbred racing is receiving support from all corners. Now, it’s earned the approval of the House. Today’s vote was another important step toward protecting our beloved sport for the horses, jockeys, trainers, breeders, and fans,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the bill’s sponsor in the Senate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.