Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall break is normally the halfway point to Christmas break for students. It’s a time to relax and even take a family trip, but this year, a family trip also comes with some risks, according to the governor.

“None of our schools have been in long enough and I would hope they would consider using that fall break time, if they are able to hold in-person classes, to do in-person classes. I’m incredibly worried where families could travel,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Mark Kopp is the superintendent of Franklin County Schools, and his students have a week off for fall break. Kopp says this is adding some normalcy, but is urging his school family to be safe and use caution.

“I think it would be wise for anyone that does travel and if they are feeling uneasy, it is always best to get a test and if we are able to do that then that will help us immensely moving forward,” Kopp said.

But what happens when students do come back? Franklin County Schools are still learning virtually, but are giving options for in-person classes a week after fall break ends.

“I think we need to look at a little bit of a buffer of the time when fall break ends when we would consider bringing students back, and that is something we are going to consider and discuss this week.”

Kopp says he is also requesting families consider safe places to go if traveling.

The majority of districts already back to in-person classes have decided not to take a fall break.

