Food boxes delivered to every child in the Knott County school district

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Students in one local school district got a special box full of goodies on Wednesday.

With the help of Save the Children, the Knott County school district provided every student in the district with a box of food.

Kim King, Knott County Superintendent, says the box weighing nearly 25 pounds includes protein, produce and dairy products.

“We are just so proud to be a part of Save the Children’s generosity. We are giving food to every student in the county,” said King. "We sent a bus out to each school and the parents can just come by and load up their vehicle with their food boxes. "

Larry Thacker, a transportation clerk, says it is something that Knott County school employees excited to take part in.

“The kids and families that need this we just enjoy trying to help the kids out and if we could we would do it every day," said Thacker. "I just love these kids and love to help them and help his community. "

Cars lined the road at Hindman Elementary to participate in the opportunity.

“A lot of our parents are in need right now with all this Covid going on and we just needed to be the first ones to be a part of it,” said King.

Nearly 2,500 boxes were given.

This service will be provided for the next two Wednesdays as well.

Several nearby school districts including Perry County also received food boxes for their district.

