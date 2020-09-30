Advertisement

Floyd County Judge-Executive addresses community voting concerns

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the election weeks away, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is working to address concerns voiced by the people of Floyd County.

With the pandemic causing concerns during the primary election, Williams said he hopes to clear things up and see more people at the polls in November.

He said the location changes are one concern with early voting on the table beginning October 13. Early voting will take place at four locations across the county. On election day, 18 precincts will be open for voters.

According to Wiliams, voting during early voting may be the best bet for most people in the county, especially with the new voting machines causing more of a wait time.

“But it is a new process. And a lot of folks, you know, I’m the same way. It takes me a minute or two to pick it up. But, hopefully, we’ll have enough staff there to help folks," Williams said.

Election Day in-person precincts are broken down here.

Absentee ballots can be requested until October 9. Those are available by calling the Floyd County Clerk’s office at (606)886-3816 clicking here.

In-person early voting will take place from October 13 until November 2, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Those locations are:

-The County Clerk’s Office in Prestonsburg. (606-886-3816)

-The Floyd County Public Library, located at 10983 KY RT 80 Eastern, KY 41622. (606-377-2860)

-The Floyd County Annex Building at 9575 KY RT 122 McDowell, KY 41647. (606-377-0505)

-The Floyd County Clerk’s Office’s Betsy Layne Branch at 525 George Rd Betsy Layne, KY 41605. (606-452-2888)

