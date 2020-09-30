FBI investigating possible bank robbery in Pineville Tuesday
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WYMT that they are aware of an incident at the Community Trust Bank in Pineville.
It is believed that a possible bank robbery occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Bell County officials say the FBI will be handling the investigation for now.
No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.