Advertisement

FBI investigating possible bank robbery in Pineville Tuesday

By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WYMT that they are aware of an incident at the Community Trust Bank in Pineville.

It is believed that a possible bank robbery occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell County officials say the FBI will be handling the investigation for now.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Floyd County Judge-Executive addresses community voting concerns

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the election weeks away, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is working to address concerns voiced by the people of Floyd County.

State

Healthcare capacity in KY, IN stable, but could be impacted by case increases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
States are preparing for growing case numbers stressing resources.

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Feet on the ground and sign in hand, Devine Carama is asking people to march to the polls.

Latest News

News

‘I’ll walk 400 miles if you promise to VOTE!': Kentucky man hits the pavement to fill the polls- 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Food boxes delivered to every child in the Knott County school district - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Floyd County voter guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

SOAR Summit Scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

13 News Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Sen. Rand Paul

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News reporter Kelly Dean sat down with Senator Rand Paul for a virtual interview on topics including, Tuesday night’s debate, Breonna Taylor investigation, grand jury recording, Supreme Court, hate groups.