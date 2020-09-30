Estill County, Pulaski County girls golf take home region titles

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County and Pulaski County both took home region titles and will play in the state golf tournament. The Lady Engineers, like their boys' team, won the 11th Region title, while Pulaski County kept Clay County from sweeping, winning the 10th region.

Congratulations to the ECHS Girls Golf team they are your 11th Region Champions!!! Congratulations Coach Benton and girls!!



Maddi Jo 82 (2nd overall - individual )

Addison Beard 105

Madison Walters 111

Hannah Raider 116 — Estill County Athletics (@EstillAthletics) September 29, 2020

Estill County shot a 414, more than 80 strokes better than anyone in the 11th Region. Pulaski County shot a 347, beating Clay County by 35 strokes for the 10th Region team title.

With the win, the Lady Maroons take home their third straight 10th Region title.

Both teams, along with individual qualifiers, will take to Bowling Green Country Club from Thursday, October 8 to Saturday, October 10th.

