Drier and cooler days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cooler and foggy start to the morning. Most locations start off in the 40s and will head toward the 70 degree mark with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few more clouds at times, but the sunshine is the main story today.

We’ll see a few more clouds tonight and lows will drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday features a similar, if not a touch cooler, forecast. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. Those skies clear out Thursday night and I’m still holding on to my belief that those sheltered valleys will get into the upper 30s. It’s going to be a chilly start to Friday.

Speaking of Friday, there will not be a lot of warmth to go around, even with the sunshine. Highs only climb to around 60 and some folks might not make it out of the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night for high school football as lows again drop toward the 40-degree mark.

The weekend is a split forecast for the moment. Saturday is definitely the better of the two days with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Models are fighting over whether our next system arrives Sunday during the day or Sunday night going into Monday. Regardless, there are rain chances back in play to wrap up the weekend.

