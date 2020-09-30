Deputies: Woman jumps from moving car after being kidnapped

Advertisement

A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery, kidnapping, strangulation and malicious wounding charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Vance, 28, of Dingess, was arrested Sunday.

The complaint says that deputies spoke with the victim about a domestic violence situation that happened on Sept. 25 and 26.

According to the complaint, the victim was strangled, hit with closed fists, drug across a floor, and had her head struck against the post of a vehicle on Friday. The victim also said Vance allegedly threatened her with force numerous times, saying he would “kill her” if she tried to leave.

On Saturday, Vance was driving with the victim, and was allegedly still holding her against her will. The victim waited for Vance to slow the vehicle down. Once the vehicle was going around 30 miles an hour, deputies say the victim jumped out of the vehicle and called 911 at a residence in Breeden.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Vance is currently being held at South Western Regional Jail.

