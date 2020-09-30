Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Laurel County nursing home

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Numbers released by the state indicate an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Laurel County.

According to numbers released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Laurel County has 60 active cases of COVID-19 among residents at the facility, with 68 residents total having tested positive. The facility also has 50 active cases among staff members, which represent all of the staff members that have tested positive so far.

WYMT reached out to the facility for a comment Tuesday but have not heard back.

