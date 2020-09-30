Advertisement

Bonnaroo announces new 2021 festival dates

Bonnaroo has announced new dates for its 2021 music festival.
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bonnaroo has announced new dates for its 2021 music festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 17 through June 20 and now will be taking place on Sept. 5 through Sept. 5, 2021.

“Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping and more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend,” said the festival in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kings Island selling off pieces of guest-favorite coaster, the Vortex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world, according to the park.

Regional

Contact tracing underway following positive COVID-19 test at SWVA school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Lee County Schools announced Tuesday that a student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kentucky launches K-12 COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Monday the goal is to keep Kentuckians safe by arming them with information.

News

New report shows how safe states are for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new study from WalletHub ranks each state using several metrics.

Forecast

Drier and cooler days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to improve today and stay that way for a few days.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Regional

Woman charged in fatal crash in Mingo County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman charged with DUI causing death in Mingo County.

State

WATCH | Centre College COVID-19 dashboard page ranked ninth in the nation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Centre College’s dashboard is being recognized for its page and adherence to protocols.

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear, school officials urge families to use caution during fall break

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958, returns it to owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Bowling Green lawyer was having some work done in his attic when he found a piece of history

State

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958 in office building, finds owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
His office building used to be home to an old Warren County Board of Education building.