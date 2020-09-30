Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron’s office responds to claims on grand jury’s role in the Breonna Taylor case

Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WAVE)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after a lawyer representing a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case held a press conference Tuesday claiming Attorney General Daniel Cameron was not forthcoming about the grand jury proceedings, Cameron’s office told WAVE 3 News that they presented hours of evidence to jurors related to LMPD Officers Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove.

Attorney Kevin Glogower, who is representing a juror in the case, is questioning whether the grand jury had the option to charge the other officers involved.

“It’s going to have to come out through the evidence in some case as to who made that decision,” attorney Kevin Glogower said, “but it sure sounds in that one like they did, the attorney general’s office.”

Cameron’s office didn’t directly deny the claim but insisted that hours of evidence was presented to the grand jury on Mattingly and Cosgrove. The presentation of evidence lasted two and a half days and included multiple testimonies.

“Sergeant Mattingly and Detective Cosgrove were justified in returning fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” Cameron’s spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters. “The evidence supported, and our team recommended, wanton endangerment charges against Mr. Hankison.”

“If our office just presented the wanton endangerment charge against Mr. Hankison, it would have been a much shorter presentation,” she continued. “But we felt it was important for the grand jury to hear all the information before they deliberated and voted.”

When asked if the grand jury had the opportunity to decide on any charges on the two other officers, Kuhn replied that the grand jury is an “independent party.”

Even if Cameron did make the call not to suggest charges, former Commonwealth Assistant Attorney Brian Butler said the attorney general has the authority and legal right to do so.

“He can decide to review a file and make an independent determination that he doesn’t believe charges are warranted, that’s, that’s his call,” Butler said.

Cameron’s office has agreed to release the recordings of the grand jury proceedings, adding they are confident in the case they presented. That release of information is expected Wednesday.

