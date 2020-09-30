A record-breaking performance earns Zac Lockhart Player of the Week honors

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Record-breaking performances are nothing new to Eastern Kentucky.

“Like I said I feel like we get overlooked a lot here in Eastern Kentucky and I feel like our numbers show we play really good football over here, and you know like we can play at the next level too," Pikeville Junior Wide Receiver Zac Lockhart said.

In 2012, it was Prestonsburg’s Bryce Williams with five touchdown receptions in one game to go along with 357 receiving yards. A year later, Pike Central’s Brad Elkins put on a show, hauling in six touchdowns.

Friday night, a new king was crowned in the Commonwealth those two categories of receiving yards and touchdowns.

“Actually, I haven’t a game with more than one that was my first game with multiple touchdowns and I went on for seven, which is probably not going to be beaten by me at least," Lockhart said.

“You know we could’ve taken a knee and ended the game I just felt like it’s very rare that you get a chance to have someone break a state record against a quality opponent," Pikeville Head Football Coach Chris McNamee added. "We wanted to do that for him and he ended up scoring and just really proud of him.”

In addition to his KHSAA records of 388 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, Lockhart put himself in the national rankings as well. He tied the national record for second-most receiving touchdowns in a game while coming in at 12th in receiving yards.

“It’s just a blessing honestly. I had no idea. I mean it’s probably eight I think the national record is," Lockhart said. "I didn’t know the state records going into the game, but just really nice knowing my name is up there with some of the best wide receivers to play the game.”

The mark caught the eyes of many around the state, a performance for the books for the junior that still has another year and a half to grow.

Last season, Lockhart had eight touchdowns for 474 yards. This year in just three games, the junior already has nine touchdowns and 517 yards. The Panthers travel to Campbell County on Friday, October 2.

